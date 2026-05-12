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TekTalk 4: Linux world shaken by nasty bugs
One after another, after another, after...
May 12
•
Scottie
7
1
April 2026
Palantir, AI, and the Reality behind the hype
It sounds like they're full of crap because they are
Apr 29
•
Scottie
13
1
IPv8: The future of the Internet looks bright
Because in the end, sanity usually prevails
Apr 21
•
Scottie
10
1
2
Why does Good AI go Bad?
The answer is high-tech, but the problem itself is not...
Apr 7
•
Scottie
14
4
March 2026
The Great Tech Reset: Follow the Money!
This week's TekTalk: We talk REAL tech. Get ready...
Mar 31
•
Scottie
6
1
TekTalk: Is 2026 the Year of Agentic AI?
No. But the Why and How are interesting...
Mar 24
•
Scottie
8
2
February 2026
How to fix BCD 0xc0000098 error blue screen at boot
It seems scary when your puter won't boot, but it's an easy fix
Feb 24
•
Scottie
8
4
How to fix multiple VirtualBox Host-Only Ethernet Adapters
And keep them from coming back later!
Feb 17
•
Scottie
5
1
The simple privacy hack you should use
Secure surfing is only secure if EVERYTHING is encrypted
Feb 10
•
Scottie
13
2
3
AI craze goes NUCLEAR!
Either they didn't watch Terminator, or they watched it too much
Feb 3
•
Scottie
21
6
January 2026
Make your browser work like it used to
No more AI garbage, tracking, browser ads, etc.
Jan 20
•
Scottie
11
6
Fix no audio in VLC when playing MKV files
When VLC drops the ball, go Classic!
Jan 2
•
Scottie
6
2
© 2026 Scott M. Ogrin
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