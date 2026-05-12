When you hear the word “linux”, you probably think of nerds hidden away in a cramped office, managing all the servers that make our high-tech modern world actually go.

You probably also associate “linux” with “security”.

Unfortunately, recent events have shown that the truth is a bit more... holey. Like, Swiss cheese holey.

From Copy Fail to cPanel to Dirty Frag, the linux server community has been utterly hammered by nasty exploits in the past weeks.

We’ll tell you what happened, what it means, and how to protect yourself and your gizmos!

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Links from the Vid

What will happen next?? Stay tuned for more ‘fun’!