TekTalk 4: Linux world shaken by nasty bugs
One after another, after another, after...
When you hear the word “linux”, you probably think of nerds hidden away in a cramped office, managing all the servers that make our high-tech modern world actually go.
You probably also associate “linux” with “security”.
Unfortunately, recent events have shown that the truth is a bit more... holey. Like, Swiss cheese holey.
From Copy Fail to cPanel to Dirty Frag, the linux server community has been utterly hammered by nasty exploits in the past weeks.
We’ll tell you what happened, what it means, and how to protect yourself and your gizmos!
Podcast version:
Links from the Vid
“Copy Fail” is a rare Linux bug that can turn an unprivileged user into a root admin in seconds
Devastating ‘Dirty Frag’ exploit leaks out, gives immediate root access on most Linux machines since 2017, no patches available, no warning given
What will happen next?? Stay tuned for more ‘fun’!
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