This week on episode 3 of TekTalk: Palantir’s got a manifesto for conquering the world (including you and me). AI is super-awesome, but it’s stealing jobs even though it often doesn’t work - at all. And of course the economy is just fine and we’re Epic Winning… even though we can’t afford fuel and food.

Eh, right.

Just what the heck is going on??

Easy! It’s all falling apart. Believe or not, that’s a GOOD thing…

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That’s it for now.