Palantir, AI, and the Reality behind the hype
It sounds like they're full of crap because they are
This week on episode 3 of TekTalk: Palantir’s got a manifesto for conquering the world (including you and me). AI is super-awesome, but it’s stealing jobs even though it often doesn’t work - at all. And of course the economy is just fine and we’re Epic Winning… even though we can’t afford fuel and food.
Eh, right.
Just what the heck is going on??
Easy! It’s all falling apart. Believe or not, that’s a GOOD thing…
Or, listen to the Podcast version:
Links from the Video
AI boom drives SK Hynix to pay $477,000 bonus per employee on TechSpot
Because we get asked a lot post on X
Palantir’s summary of CEO Alexander Karp’s manifesto is generating buzz. Read the 22 bullet points. on Business Insider
That’s it for now.
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