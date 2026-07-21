My vote for Best Charger of 2026
No smiley face this time, but still smart!
UGREEN - the company that brought you the World’s Cutest USB Charger - has done it again.
Their Nexode product line includes a USB charger with an integrated, retractable USB type C cable.
It’s not an original idea, but it IS a sturdy, capable device that feels solid and performs well in day-to-day use.
And so far, I haven’t had a UGREEN charger die on me - which is more than I can say for my beloved Ravpower gizmos!
NOTE: This video is NOT in any way funded or endorsed by UGREEN. I just like their stuff!
Links from the vid (affiliate links):
And there you have it.
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