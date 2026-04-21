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Krzysztof
Apr 21

I can't believe, that anyone can be so amazed by this privacy-invading, full of errors and hallucinations, AI generated slop. But here we are.

Also, it's not IETF proposal, it's a draft posted by some lunatic, everyone can do this.

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