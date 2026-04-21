Recently, the IETF revealed a new proposal for how the internet works: IPv8

But hang on, you say, didn’t they introduce IPv6 to fix the limited number of IP addresses?

Why yes, they did... 20 years ago!

Unfortunately, IPv6 is overly complicated, and requires updating hardware and software. Thus, even today, it still hasn’t widely replaced IPv4.

Enter IPv8!!

But first, let’s review...

IPv4

IPv4 is what most people recognize as an IP address. Recall that every site and service on the internet lives at an IP address, such as 5.9.83.253. But you know that IP addy as the web site “scottiestech.info”.

Multiple sites/services can live at a single IP addy. Some sites/services live at multiple IP addies because 1 server at 1 IP address isn’t enough when you’ve got millions/billions of users. It gets complicated - as usual.

But for our purposes, just think of 1 IP addy as the street address of your favorite web site.

IPv4 addresses contain 4 numbers, from 0-255, separated by dots. So, you’ve got 0.0.0.0 - 255.255.255.255. This works out to a 32-bit address space, or about 4.2 billion IP addies.

Many of those addresses are reserved for specific purposes, like network broadcasts, Local Area Networks (which is why your home network is always 192.168.x.x), and so on.

So, for the purposes of the internet at large, IPv4 provides only a few billion addresses, and every puter/lappy/tablet/smartphone and every site/service needs at least 1 IP address.

But again, it gets complicated... For example, your ISP’s modem has an IP address, and all your connected devices only have a local IP addy - local to your house - so you only need 1 public internet IP for all your gizmos. And then your ISP’s “public” IP may not be a public internet IP, because it’s connected to one of your ISP’s routers. Yeah, it gets hairy.

But the point is that with ~8 billion people in the world and tons of sites and services, we were running out of IPv4 addresses. Oops!

IPv6

Enter IPv6: It uses 128-bit addresses, yielding an address space of 2128 or 340 undecillion total IP addresses. That’s an absolute shit-ton of addresses! Problem solved, right? Well, apparently not.

From Retard-o-Pedia, we read:

IPv6 addresses are represented as eight groups of four hexadecimal digits each, separated by colons. The full representation may be shortened according to specific rules; for example, 2001:0db8:0000:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334 becomes 2001:db8::8a2e:370:7334.

Oh, what the hell?!

Yeah, that’s much more complicated. Since IPv4 is not compatible with IPv6, there are actually “translation layers” so that systems that don’t fully support IPv6 can still access IPv6 sites via an existing IPv4 address.

Even worse is the IPv6 addresses themselves. Gone are the days of a simple IPv4 addy where each part of the address is a decimal number from 0-255. Oh no! We’ve got Full Hexadecimal, baby! And it doesn’t end there: writing IPv6 addies is annoying, so there’s a special shorthand to make long addies shorter. I think maybe 5 people in the entire world actually understand how this works.

Needless to say, widespread adoption and love of IPv6 never happened - probably because it was overly complicated and obviously NOT well thought-out. But, we may be saved...

Behold: IPv8

In the famous last words of Jesus: Oh... my... DAD!

On the IETF’s site, we read a new proposal: Internet Protocol Version 8 (IPv8)

Internet Protocol Version 8 (IPv8) is a managed network protocol suite that transforms how networks of every scale -- from home networks to the global internet -- are operated, secured, and monitored. Every manageable element in an IPv8 network is authorised via OAuth2 JWT tokens served from a local cache. Every service a device requires is delivered in a single DHCP8 lease response. Every packet transiting to the internet is validated at egress against a DNS8 lookup and a WHOIS8 registered active route. Network telemetry, authentication, name resolution, time synchronisation, access control, and translation are unified into a single coherent Zone Server platform. IPv4 is a proper subset of IPv8. An IPv8 address with the routing prefix field set to zero is an IPv4 address. No existing device, application, or network requires modification. The suite is 100% backward compatible. There is no flag day and no forced migration at any layer. IPv8 also resolves IPv4 address exhaustion. Each Autonomous System Number (ASN) holder receives 4,294,967,296 host addresses. The global routing table is structurally bounded at one entry per ASN.

In short, IPv8 addresses look like this: r.r.r.r.n.n.n.n where n.n.n.n is the IPv4 addy, and r.r.r.r is for the ASN (autonomous system number). So each org/authority/whatever (ASN) gets 4.2 billion addies to play with. The grand total IP addies available in IPv8 is less than IPv6: only 18.4 quintillion!

But the benefits are plenty:

Instant backwards-compatibility with IPv4 - no hardware/software updates needed, no address translation, no nuttin’

Better routing

Integrated security

Actual human-readable and easily understandable IP addies (!!!)

You can read the proposal at the link above for more highly-technical info if you’re bored. 😉

What’s next?

Well, we’ll see. Obviously, this proposed IPv8 is 10 times better than IPv6. In most cases, a minor software update to various systems is all that’s needed. Otherwise, the IPv8 system just turns IPv4 addresses like 5.9.83.253 into 0.0.0.0.5.9.83.253 - and everything just works!

Will IPv8 ever see the light of day? I sure hope so. It just makes so much more sense - and it solves several problems with the current “dual-layer” system of IPv4 + IPv6.

All we can do is wait and see... and hope!!