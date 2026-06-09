iPhones aren't as safe as you think
But they're still carved from a single block of molybdenum...
If I say “Apple”, no doubt you think “security”.
Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth.
In fact, you might even be making it EASIER for the bad guys to spy on you if you use an iPhone.
In any case, the cat’s out of the bag - and it’s all thanks to US spying on Russia!
What a crazy world...
Down the rabbit hole we go:
Links from the Vid:
Russia says it found foreign spyware on top officials’ phonesRussia says it found foreign spyware on top officials’ phones
Contrasting Apple standing up to FBI with Microsoft BitLocker keys isn’t fair
What other fun awaits? Wait and see!!
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