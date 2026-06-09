If I say “Apple”, no doubt you think “security”.

Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact, you might even be making it EASIER for the bad guys to spy on you if you use an iPhone.

In any case, the cat’s out of the bag - and it’s all thanks to US spying on Russia!

What a crazy world...

Down the rabbit hole we go:

Links from the Vid:

What other fun awaits? Wait and see!!