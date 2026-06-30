Every NAS has its day, but eventually they get old.

This happened to me recently. My trusty old DS416 got an update to DSM 7.4 - but the upgrade notes said that this would be the last upgrade my device will get.

Since upgrades to DSM (and DSM itself) are one of the best features of Synology NASes, it was time for an upgrade.

The DS416 will be 10 years old in a few months, anyway!

The question is: HOW do I upgrade to a shiny new NAS without jumping through 700 hoops? Surely there’s an easy way?

Why yes, there IS an easy way

The main ways to upgrade to a new NAS are:

Migration Assistant is for when you buy a new NAS and new drives. The assistant lets you transfer all settings and data to the new NAS. That’s not my case since I just upgraded all 4 HDDs in my old NAS a few months ago! So that won’t do.

Hyper Backup is an app for Synology devices that lets you backup all your data to a different volume, an external USB drive, and so on. I recommend doing this before your upgrade in any case - just in case. One little catch: You’ll need an external drive with enough space for all your files! So, maybe not so convenient or possible...

And that leaves us with the 3rd (and best) option: HDD migration! You just remove the drives from your old NAS, install them in the same order in your new NAS, and fire ‘er up! Then, follow the on-screen prompts in the web interface to “migrate” instead of “wipe clean”.

Simple, right?

Not so fast?

Go to Synology’s web site, various forum posts, blog posts, etc. and you’ll most likely read that HDD Migration isn’t possible in all cases.

For example, my old DS416 had an Alpine dual-core chip. Synology itself claimed that migrating HDDs is NOT supported if I’m moving to a non-Alpine new NAS (I am - it uses an AMD CPU). Several other sites confirmed this unfortunate “fact”.

The only trouble is, it’s totally false!

How to do HDD Migration safely

So without further ado, follow these steps:

1. Upgrade your old NAS to the latest and greatest version of DSM

This part seems to be essential. You can’t migrate from an old NAS with DSM 6.x to a new one with DSM 7.x. And you may not see an available update for your old NAS from the Update & Restore page:

It may look like no further update is available, but check the Release Notes on Synology’s site:

OH... So I can upgrade my old DS416 to v7.4 of DSM, but I have to use the Synology Download Center and do a Manual DSM Update (see button in image above). Good to know!

In fact, if you want a smooth upgrade (and smooth everything else), always check the Release Notes page above and keep your NAS up to date. It’s easy, and totally worth it.

Once you’ve upgraded to the latest DSM version, the same version should be installed fresh on your new NAS, and HDD Migration should work fine!

This was exactly my experience: I updated my old DS416 to DSM 7.4, then transferred the 4 drives to a new DS925+, fired it up, and the migration went off without a hitch!

A few more notes...

Once the HDD Migration is complete, you’ll want to check the Package Manager. Most likely, you’ll see a few packages with an orange Repair button. Click Repair All, and you should be all set.

Before you start anything, you’ll probably also want to manually backup your current NAS config (after upgrading to the latest DSM version, of course):

If your old NAS still has an older version of DSM, HDD Migration might not work. This is a good reason to keep DSM up to date: Once you’re on the last supported version of DSM for your NAS, it’s probably time to upgrade, anyway!

Also note that if you use an external USB drive with Hyper Backup, it will take A LONG TIME - like, days - to back up all your data. So, prefer an HDD Migration if possible.

Finally, Synology does NOT require Synology-branded drives for home and small business models. Nevertheless, I use their drives anyway since they were barely more expensive than every other (inflation-boosted) HDD available. Thanks, AI pushers!! 🤯

And that’s all there is to it!

Need a new NAS? Try the Synology DS925+ (affiliate link)! It’s pretty awesome. And for drives, I’m quite happy with the Synology HAT3300-6T (6TB, affiliate link).