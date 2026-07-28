Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is super-handy. It lets you run various flavors of linux semi-natively in Windows.

The problem comes when you started with WSL 1, and you do something wild like try to upgrade node/npm to version 24 or newer.

You get weird errors like:

usr/bin/node: 1: ELF: not found

/usr/bin/node: cannot execute binary file: Exec format error

This is a known issue with WSL 1. The solution is to upgrade to WSL 2 - for which there is a trick!

What’s happening

In short, your WSL 1 linux can’t run the executables for node, npm, or whatever - because it doesn’t recognize them as linux binary executables.

Many people will tell you to purge node, then reinstall, blah blah blah...

I tried all of that, but to no avail.

And THEN I discovered that while I thought I was using WSL 2, it turns out I was stuck on WSL 1 and I didn’t even know it!

How to safely upgrade your linux image to WSL 2

There are some simple commands to run, and you shouldn’t lose any data or anything.

But none of those commands will work without a virtualization component added to Windows!

Step 1: Make sure virtualization is enabled in your BIOS

You can verify this easily by doing the following:

Right-click the Start/Windows button and choose Task Manager Click Performance on the left Click CPU in the Performance view Make sure it shows Virtualization: Enabled

If not, you’ll need to enable Virtualization in your BIOS/UEFI by rebooting and tapping usually the Del or F2 key to go into the BIOS config.

Step 2: Install the Virtual Machine Platform component of Windows

Without this “feature” added, WSL 2 won’t work. It’s simple to add it:

Click Start and type: features Click Turn Windows features on and off Scroll down and CHECK the box for Virtual Machine Platform Then click OK When it’s done, reboot!

Step 3: Do the conversion to WSL 2!

Alrighty, you’re all set. First, close your open WSL terminal window(s).

Next, click Start and type: powershell

Run PowerShell as an Administrator.

You can see the default version of WSL by typing:

wsl --status

It will probably show something like:

Default Distribution: Ubuntu-22.04

Default Version: 1

Now type:

wsl -l -v

And you’ll see something like:

NAME STATE VERSION * Ubuntu-22.04 Running 1

So, this means you are still using WSL 1 by default, and your one (or more) virtual linux installs are also using WSL 1.

First, we change the default for new virtual machines to WSL 2:

wsl --set-default-version 2

Okeydokey. Now, for any linux you’d like to upgrade to WSL 2, run this command:

wsl --set-version [Ubuntu-22.04] 2

Replace the [distro] name with your own. You’ll see a message like:

For information on key differences with WSL 2 please visit https://aka.ms/wsl2

Conversion in progress, this may take a few minutes...

Wait a bit, and you should see: The operation completed successfully.

Aaand, you’re done!

You can repeat the above wsl.exe commands above, and you should see that everything is now using WSL 2.

All that’s left is to fire up your linux, and carry on. Oh, and now try using the node or npm commands (or whatever), and they should run without a problem!!

Wasn’t that easy?