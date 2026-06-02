Fix: Remove Now Brief button from lockscreen
Another annoying new button that gets in your way...
On Samsung smartphones, you may have a new friend: the dreaded Now Brief button.
It’s right near the fingerprint reader and deliberately placed so that when you try unlock your phone, OOPS!
You open Now Brief instead.
SIGH...
Here’s how to turn it OFF!!
Aaaand you’re done.
At least they’re making it easier…
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