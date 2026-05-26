Fix: No more AI crap in your browser!
Because browsers are for browsing
These days, web browsers are no longer just browsers.
There’s AI everywhere, ads popping up on the new tab page (and elsewhere), tracking metrics sent back home, and so on.
Wouldn’t it be nice if your browser was just, well, a simple WEB BROWSER again??
Watch and learn just how EASY it is!!
Links from the Vid
Article version: Make your browser into a simple web browser again
Until next time: Happy Surfing!!!
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