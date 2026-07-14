Way back in early 2009, I wrote a post entitled: How to Determine the Master Browser in a Windows Workgroup

Since then, quite a number of people have downloaded and used my little LANscanner program for displaying the IP addies, MAC addies, workgroup, and Master Browser of all the gizmos on their local network.

One problem: With the release of Windows 10 it stopped working. Version 2.0 fixed that, but then came Windows 11... And LANscanner got REALLY SLOW...

Well, I’m happy to announce the release of LANscanner v3.0!Yeah, that took awhile - again. I’ve been busy!

What’s New

Version 3.0 of LANscanner works almost the same...

You see, Windows networking has changed. Before, it used NETBIOS and all that jazz. Newer versions of Windows now use something called WS-Discovery, or Web Services Dynamic Discovery. It's just a multicast protocol for discovering devices and services on your local network.

Fortunately, commands like nbtstat are still around, and they still work. UNfortunately, the changes in Windows networking meant that LANscanner needed a few updates.

So, v3 still works something like this:

arp -a command gets a list of all IP addies and MAC addresses of gizmos on the LAN

nbtstat -n / ipconfig are used to get your puter’s IP addy and MAC address

nbtstat -A [IP_ADDY] is called on each result to get the workgroup name and Master Browser status

The differences are few but essential:

The nbtstat -A command can hang if the gizmo being scanned is not totally “Windows share friendly”. So now, v3 imposes a timeout on this command. This speeds things up A LOT. WSD uses a broadcast address, 239.255.255.250. In v2, this IP was being scanned. This also slowed things down a lot.

With these 2 main changes - and a host of other minor tweaks - LANscanner v3 is once again smokin’ fast!!

The options are the same as before:

-ip = Sort output by IP addy instead of puter name

-w WORKGROUP = Scan only the workgroup called WORKGROUP

-e WORKGROUP = Scan all workgroups except WORKGROUP

-n = Suppress the “Press any key to exit…” message at the end

-m = Only displays the MASTER browsers found

-nodeip [IPv4 addy] = Specify the IP of the network adapter you want to scan from in the case of multiple network adapters (including VirtualBox Host Only Network adapter)

-g = Include the Default Gateway

-s = silence the printing of selected command-line options

Also, note that the arp command will also see things like networked printers, NAS devices, and even your home router - although the router will probably not show up since it’s usually the default gateway, and the default gateway is ignored by LANscanner v3.0 (use -g option to include it).

Finally, not all networked gizmos like printers and NASes have a workgroup set, so those fields might be blank in the results. Some printers will also show their name as “--” if they are in sleep mode.

As usual, LANscanner v3.0 speaks English, Spanish, French, German, Swedish, Polish, Norwegian, Portuguese, Japanese, Dutch, and Czech.

Give it a whirl!